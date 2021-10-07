Barry Diller's IAC buying magazine publisher Meredith

IAC's Dotdash, a collection of websites including Investopedia, Brides, Serious Eats and Simply Recipes, will join with Meredith, the companies announced Wednesday. Dotdash's CEO Neil Vogel will lead the group, which the companies say will reach more than 175 million people online. The deal is expected to close by year's end. IAC is paying $42.18 per share, funded by cash and debt, that values Meredith at about $2.7 billion.

It's a big turnaround for Des Moines, Iowa-based Meredith, which only four years ago bought the Time Inc. magazines for $1.8 billion to bulk up its own magazine business. It proceeded to sell off storied titles that didn't fit in with its lifestyle-based company, like Time, Sports Illustrated and Fortune. The pandemic has accelerated print-ad declines, IAC said in a presentation, and going forward, print will support the digital effort — a suggestion that some brands could stop their print run. The company will "focus on top titles," IAC said.