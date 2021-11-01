springfield-news-sun logo
Barclays CEO steps down over Epstein report by UK regulators

Nation & World
15 minutes ago
The chief executive of Barclays bank has stepped down follow what that bank’s board described as a “disappointing″ report by the U.K.’s Financial Conduct authority into his past links with the late financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein

LONDON (AP) — The chief executive of Barclays bank has stepped down following what that bank’s board described as a “disappointing″ report by the U.K.'s Financial Conduct authority into his past links with the late financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Jes Staley says he will contest the findings. The bank said Monday that “the investigation makes no findings that Mr. Staley saw, or was aware of, any of Mr. Epstein’s alleged crimes."

Epstein killed himself at a Manhattan federal lockup in August 2019, a month after his arrest on sex trafficking charges.

