Barcelona's attack faces Inter defense in Champions League semifinals

Hansi Flick's Barcelona is as confident as can be after beating Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday. That launched the La Liga leaders' bid to sweep a treble of titles in its first season under the German coach.

Inter, in contrast, arrives in Spain on a rare slump. Simone Inzaghi's side has lost three straight games without scoring a single goal for the first time in 13 years, surrendering its lead of Serie A and exiting the Italian Cup.

Raphinha and his 12 goals in the Champions League will lead Barcelona's attack along with playmaker Lamine Yamal and Pedri González in midfield. Barcelona's overall top scorer Robert Lewandowski is injured.

Inter has the doubt if striker Marcus Thuram can play after being sidelined during its losing streak with a left thigh injury.

The second leg will be next week in Milan. The winner will face either Paris Saint-Germain or Arsenal in Munich on May 31. PSG beat Arsenal 1-0 in London on Tuesday in their first match.

