Barcelona's attack faces Inter defense in Champions League semifinals

Barcelona’s high-scoring attack will face Inter Milan’s stingy defense in the opening game of their Champions League semifinal on Wednesday
Barcelona's Jules Kounde, right, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Spanish Copa del Rey final soccer match between Barcelona and Real Madrid at Estadio de La Cartuja stadium in Seville, Spain, Sunday, April 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Barcelona's Jules Kounde, right, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Spanish Copa del Rey final soccer match between Barcelona and Real Madrid at Estadio de La Cartuja stadium in Seville, Spain, Sunday, April 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)
Nation & World
By JOSEPH WILSON – Associated Press
5 hours ago
X

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona's high-scoring attack will face Inter Milan's stingy defense in the opening game of their Champions League semifinal on Wednesday.

Barcelona has the best attack in the competition with 37 goals scored, while the Italian visitors have allowed just five goals and kept a tournament-best eight clean sheets.

Hansi Flick's Barcelona is as confident as can be after beating Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday. That launched the La Liga leaders' bid to sweep a treble of titles in its first season under the German coach.

Inter, in contrast, arrives in Spain on a rare slump. Simone Inzaghi's side has lost three straight games without scoring a single goal for the first time in 13 years, surrendering its lead of Serie A and exiting the Italian Cup.

Raphinha and his 12 goals in the Champions League will lead Barcelona's attack along with playmaker Lamine Yamal and Pedri González in midfield. Barcelona's overall top scorer Robert Lewandowski is injured.

Inter has the doubt if striker Marcus Thuram can play after being sidelined during its losing streak with a left thigh injury.

The second leg will be next week in Milan. The winner will face either Paris Saint-Germain or Arsenal in Munich on May 31. PSG beat Arsenal 1-0 in London on Tuesday in their first match.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Barcelona's Raphinha, centre, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's fourth goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Celta de Vigo at the Lluis Companys Olympic stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, April 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Inter Milan's head coach Simone Inzaghi reacts during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Roma at the San Siro Stadium, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, April 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez celebrates at the end of the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Inter Milan and Bayern Munich at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, April 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
The Latest: Trump holds Cabinet meeting after weak GDP report
2
A wildfire closes main highway linking Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and sends...
3
Ukraine says it’s ready to sign a key rare-minerals deal sought by the...
4
U.S. economy shrinks 0.3% in first quarter as Trump trade wars disrupt...
5
Is Norfolk Southern 'making it right' after Ohio derailment? New...