Barbados holds snap general election amid criticism

Prime Minister Mia Mottley with the Barbados Labor Party is seeking a second term for a five-year position she won in 2018, when she became the island’s first female leader. She faces opponents including Verla De Peiza of the Democratic Labor Party and Joseph Atherley of the coalition Alliance Party for Progress.

Mottley’s and De Peiza’s parties have candidates vying to fill each of the 30 seats in the island’s House of Assembly, while Atherley’s party has 20 such candidates. The Assembly is the lower house of the island’s Parliament, with 16 seats needed for a majority. No elections are held for the 21-member Senate because they are appointed by Barbados’ recently elected president.