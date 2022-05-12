Bannon singles on 1st big league pitch, O's top Cards 3-2

Matz lost his second straight start, allowing three runs and seven hits in 6 2/3 innings with seven strikeouts and no walks.

Baltimore took two of three from the Cardinals and improved to 4-1 in rubber games this season after going 7-5 in such games in 2021.

Keegan Akin (1-0), the second of six Orioles pitchers, got just his fourth win in 16 big league decisions, allowing one hit over 2 2/3 scoreless innings and striking out four on a bullpen day for the Orioles.

Bryan Baker gave up one hit in 2 1/3 innings of his first big league start.

Dylan Carlson hit a solo homer off Cionel Pérez in the seventh after Tyler O'Neill bounced into a double play. Nolan Arenado added a sacrifice fly in the eighth against Joey Krehbiel.

Felix Bautista got four straight outs for his second save of the series and the season.

Trey Mancini singled twice and has a hit in eight of nine games since returning from bruised ribs on May 3.

TOP TEN

With his start at first base against Baltimore,

Albert Pujols played in the 2,987th game, passing Barry Bonds for 10th place. Pujols went 0-for-1 with walk and remains three hits shy from tying Eddie Collins for 10th at 3,313 hits.

DAY OFF

Cardinals CF Harrison Bader and C Yadier Molina had the day off. Carlson moved from right to start at center and Andrew Knizner caught.

ROSTER MOVES

Orioles: Selected the contract of RHP Denyi Reyes from Norfolk. His first appearance will be his major league debut. RHP Travis Lakins Sr. and LHP Paul Fry were optioned to the Triple-A team.

Cardinals: Activated INF Edmundo Sosa from the 10-day injured list. In two injury rehab games with Double-A Springfield, Sosa went 3 for 8 with a hit-by-pitch and played shortstop. In 10 games this season with the Cardinals, Sosa is batting .160. ... INF Kramer Robertson was optioned to Triple-A Memphis. Robertson, the son of LSU women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey, appeared in two games after getting called up on May 10.

WAINWRIGHT BACK

RHP Adam Wainwright, 40, threw a bullpen session Thursday and could start Sunday against San Francisco. He was placed on the COVID-19 IL on May 6, two days after he started at Kansas City.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Orioles: Transferred RHP Chris Ellis (shoulder) to the 60-Day injured list. Ellis, 29, underwent arthroscopic shoulder surgery in early May and will miss the remainder of the season. ... INF Ryan Mountcastle (wrist) missed his second consecutive game. ... Ramón Urías (abdominal discomfort) missed his fourth successive game.

Cardinals: RHP Drew Verhagen (right hip) was set to make his second rehab start Thusday night at Double-A Springfield.

UP NEXT

Orioles: RHP Jordan Lyles (2-5, 4.05) is to start a series opener at Detroit on Friday. Lyles allowed four runs — two earned — and seven hits in 7 1/3 innings against Kansas City on Sunday.

Cardinals: RHP Jordan Hicks (1-2, 3.78) is slated to start in Friday's series opener against Francisco. Hicks has not gone longer than 4 1/3 innings in six starts this season.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Members of the Baltimore Orioles celebrate a 3-2 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals in a baseball game Thursday, May 12, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson

Caption St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt (46) is safe at second for a stolen base as the throw gets past Baltimore Orioles second baseman Chris Owings (11) during the eighth inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 12, 2022, in St. Louis. Goldschmidt advanced to third the throwing error by Orioles catcher Anthony Bemboom. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson

Caption Baltimore Orioles' Cedric Mullins heads to first on an RBI single during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Thursday, May 12, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson

Caption Baltimore Orioles' Anthony Bemboom (37) is congratulated by third base coach Tony Mansolino after hitting a solo home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Thursday, May 12, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson

Caption Baltimore Orioles' Chris Owings is safe at second for a stolen base as St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Brendan Donovan (33) handles the throw during the seventh inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 12, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson

Caption St. Louis Cardinals' Dylan Carlson is congratulated by teammates after hitting a solo home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles Thursday, May 12, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson