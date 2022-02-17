Banner 2021 for stocks boosts gains for 401(k) savers

Why the big gap in gains between the S&P 500 and the average 401(k) or IRA? Because those plans typically hold a variety of asset classes, including foreign stocks, bonds and cash, for example, while the S&P 500 is comprised only of U.S.-based stocks.

Investors who had been pumping money into their Fidelity 401(k) plans for at least 10 years averaged a balance of $413,600 at the end of the the fourth quarter, the company said. In contrast, plans held by Gen-Z savers had an average balance of $5,300.

Savers helped drive their returns last year by setting aside more of their pay for their retirement plans. Employee contributions to 401(k) plans averaged 9.4% by the end of 2021, up from an average of 9.1% a year earlier and an average of 8.9% at the end of 2019, Fidelity said.

Boosting your contribution rate, even by 1%, can make a big difference over 10 or 20 years, assuming the saver remains employed and making contributions the entire time.

The IRS has raised the annual contribution limit to $20,500, with workers age 50 or older eligible to contribute an additional $6,500 as a “catch-up” contribution.

The amount of money employers put into their employees’ retirement accounts also rose. By the end of 2021, the average 401(k) contribution made by employers was $4,080, up 1.2% from a year earlier, but down 0.5% from 2019.