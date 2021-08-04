Stocks slip as investors weigh corporate earnings, jobs data

The resurgence of COVID-19 with the highly contagious delta variant in spots around the world is also a key concern for Wall Street. China’s worst outbreak since the start of the pandemic a year and a half ago escalated Wednesday with dozens more cases around the country and the sealing-off of one city.

Investors are also still in the thick of corporate earnings season. The results have been solid so far. Roughly 75% of companies in the S&P 500 have turned in their earnings and the majority have been surprisingly good.

Strong profit and revenue results weren't enough to lift stocks for many companies on Wednesday, however. General Motors fell 7.5% despite overcoming an industry-wide chip shortage to beat analysts' profit expectations and raise its forecast. CVS Health slipped 1.9% after also reporting solid results.

Ticket seller and concert promoter Live Nation rose 3.9% after reporting surprisingly mild second-quarter loss.

Online broker Robinhood surged 31%.