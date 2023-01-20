Bankman-Fried's lawyers say car hit barricade outside home

Lawyers for Bankman-Fried made the disclosure in a letter dated Thursday to U.S. District Court Judge Lewis A. Kaplan who is presiding over the criminal case against Bankman-Fried. He faces charges that he cheated investors and looted customer deposits on his cryptocurrency trading platform, using some of the funds to make large campaign donations to U.S. politicians.

Bankman-Fried pleaded not guilty last month and was released on $250 million bond, on the condition he await trial at this parents’ home in Palo Alto, California. The lawyers were responding to a motion by several media outlets to unseal the names of two individuals besides Bankman-Fried's parents who agreed to sign the recognizance bond.