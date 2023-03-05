Bankman-Fried might use flip phone under stricter bail plan

Under the proposal, Bankman-Fried’s phone functions would be limited to SMS text messages and voice calls. He would also be given a new laptop with limited use, which will be “configured so that he is only able to log on to the internet through the use of specified VPNs,” that will only permit access to websites that have been whitelisted. They include sites he can use to prepare for his defense, such as Ftx.com, and those for personal news, like The New York Times and Netflix.

In the letter, the two sides said Bankman-Fried would also be allowed access to several applications to prepare for his defense, including Zoom, Microsoft Office and Adobe Acrobat. The parties also proposed a monitoring software be installed on the device to track any activity, and have Bankman-Fried's parents submit sworn affidavits that they “will not bring additional devices into the home” or permit access to their own password-protected devices.

Kaplan still has to decide whether to approve to proposal.