Bank profits soared in 2021, but inflation is front of mind

Wells Fargo’s full-year profits were $21.55 billion, slightly below previous records but multiples better than where they were a year earlier. Wells’ operations continue to be restrained by the Federal Reserve, which capped the bank from getting larger after its sales practices problems and other scandals.

Both JPMorgan and Citi reported higher expenses last quarter, much more than what analysts’ had expected. Both banks said it was partially due to the need to recruit new employees and pay them the higher wages they were now asking for.

“Labor markets are tight, that there’s a little bit of labor inflation, and it’s important for us to attract and retain the best talent and pay competitively,” said Jeremy Barnum, JPMorgan’s CFO, in a call with reporters. Barnum said he expects the bank will face “headwinds” this year, including higher wages, that could impact its profitability.

Wells was able to keep expenses relatively managed in the fourth quarter quarter, but also expects wage inflation to hit this year.

“We expect approximately $500 million of wage-and-benefits-related inflationary increases in 2022 above and beyond the normal level of merit and pay increases,” Mike Santomassimo, the bank’s CFO, told investors.

One positive thing for banks, if inflation continues, is rising interest rates. The Federal Reserve has already telegraphed to investors that the central bank is considering at least three interest rate hikes this year to keep inflation in check. Higher interest rates mean banks can charge more to borrowers for loans.

What worries bankers is that inflation could get out of control and the Fed would have to act more aggressively to tame it.

“The big concern is whether this inflation turns into a wage-price spiral,” Mason told reporters, referring to the economic phenomenon where employees demand higher wages to cover their rising cost of living, which causes companies to raise prices on items to cover higher wages. It can lead to years of high inflation, with the most notable example being the rampant inflation in the 1970s.

In a call with investors, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said it could take “six or seven” rate hikes this year to get inflation under control.

“This whole notion that somehow it’s going to be sweet and gentle and no one is ever going to be surprised (is a) mistake,” Dimon said.

Investors will get quarterly results from Bank of America, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley next week. There will be significant attention on the investment banks — Goldman and Morgan — since both banks typically have some of the highest compensation costs in the industry.

Bloomberg News reported Friday that Goldman plans to pay out one-time bonuses to its highest-paid employees in order to keep them at the firm.