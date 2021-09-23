springfield-news-sun logo
X

Bank of England keeps rates on hold, warns over inflation

Nation & World
10 minutes ago
The Bank of England has kept its main interest rate at the record low of 0.1% while warning that inflation is set to rise over the coming months largely as a result of a sharp spike in energy prices

LONDON (AP) — The Bank of England kept its main interest rate at the record low of 0.1% while warning Thursday that inflation is set to rise further over coming months largely as a result of a sharp spike in energy prices.

The decision from the central bank's nine-member Monetary Policy Committee was unanimous, though two members voted to start reining in the bank's stimulus program.

Many economists think that the bank will start to raise interest rates next year to combat above-target inflation.

The Bank of England is tasked with setting monetary policy to meet an annual inflation target of 2%. Inflation is currently running at 3.2% and expected to ratchet higher in coming months following the uptick in energy prices and increased demand after the lifting of coronavirus restrictions.

In Other News
1
One to charge them all: EU demands single plug for phones
2
Nobel prize ceremonies are again scaled down due to virus
3
The Latest: Vaccines to be required for Albania lawmakers
4
EU legal adviser says VW software is banned 'defeat device'
5
Tensions grow as US, allies deepen Indo-Pacific involvement
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top