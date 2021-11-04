Bank of England holds rates steady, confounding expectations

For the majority, there was “value” in waiting for further information in the labor market following the end of the government salary program “before deciding when a tightening in monetary policy might be warranted.”

For much of the time that the program was in place, the government paid 80% of the salaries of employees unable to work because of lockdown measures. At its peak, it helped support over 11 million people, but with many workers returning to their jobs after lockdown restrictions lifted, that fell to a little more than 1 million at the end of the program in September.

Though it opted against hiking rates, the panel made clear that it intends to lift borrowing costs in the coming months to ease inflation. It said the recent data cemented that point of view.

