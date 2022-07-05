Bank of England: Crypto crashes show need for tougher rules

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have tumbled this year, slashing the total value of cryptocurrencies from $3 trillion at its peak in late to 2021 to $900 billion, the bank said.

One of the biggest meltdowns involved the stablecoin Terra, which imploded in May, erasing tens of billions of dollars in value with little or no accountability. Stablecoins had been seen as a safer bet among cryptocurrencies because their value is usually pegged to a government-backed currency, such as the U.S. dollar, or precious metals such as gold.

Officials across Europe have been stepping up scrutiny of the cryptocurrency industry.

The U.K. Treasury has proposed regulating stablecoins that are used as payments. Last week the European Union signed a provisional deal for a package of sweeping regulations for the bloc's 27 member nations to tame what the deal's lead negotiator called the "Wild West of the crypto world."