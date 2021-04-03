Bangkok home collapses after fire; 3 dead, several trapped

A volunteer rescue worker told local news broadcaster Thai PBS that he was spraying water onto the building's balcony when he sensed that something was wrong. Officials from the disaster prevention department soon ordered everyone to leave the house.

“Some left but others who were inside holding the hose couldn't leave because they had to wait for the water to be turned off first. At that moment, the building collapsed in front of me. I was lucky I did not get hurt," said Somchai Bowornlarp.

Video footage captured the moment the building came crashing down, as a number of rescue workers were standing outside. Earlier footage showed flames raging throughout all three floors as a man sprayed the building's exterior with a single hose.

___

Associated Press writer Bill Bredesen contributed to this report.