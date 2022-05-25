Banged-up Yankees add Stanton, Loáisiga to injured list

Stanton played in 139 games last year, his highest total since 2018, and batted .273 with 35 homers and 97 RBIs. He was out from May 17-28 with a left quadriceps strain.

New York acquired Stanton, the 2017 NL MVP with Miami, from the Marlins before the 2018 season and he hit .266 with 38 homers and 100 RBIs during his first season in pinstripes.

He was sidelined from April 1 to June 18 in 2019 with a left biceps strain, then from June 26 until Sept. 19 with a sprained right knee. During the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, he was sidelined from Aug. 9 until Sept. 15 with a strained left hamstring.

Since 2011, Stanton has been on the injured list in all but the 2014, 2017 and 2018 seasons. A four-time All-Star with the Marlins, he has a .269 career batting average with 358 homers and 928 RBIs.

New York also recalled left-hander JP Sears and right-hander David McKay from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Sears was set to make his first major league start Wednesday night.

Reserve catcher Rob Brantly was designated for assignment.

