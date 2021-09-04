Banderas skewers his own craft in 'Official Competition'

“I’m going to scream a little bit,” he warned reporters before belting out a deep “Maaaah” several times.

“That was real,” he said. “I worked with an actor that did that every time that we were going to do a scene. The first time he did that I thought he was a cow. And it was very annoying.”

As he looked out into the room full of entertainment reporters covering his press conference and the film festival, Bandera mused that it seemed that life was imitating art.

“Don’t you guys have the feeling that we’re in the movie? If we were in the movie I would be asking why I am in the corner of the table, and I am not in the center,” he said. “We should do a continuation that should include the press,” he said, laughing. “That would be awesome.”

Caption XXX poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Il buco' (The hole) during the 78th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Saturday, Sep, 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis) Credit: Domenico Stinellis Credit: Domenico Stinellis

Caption XXX poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Il buco' (The hole) during the 78th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Saturday, Sep, 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis) Credit: Domenico Stinellis Credit: Domenico Stinellis

Caption XXX poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Il buco' (The hole) during the 78th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Saturday, Sep, 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis) Credit: Domenico Stinellis Credit: Domenico Stinellis