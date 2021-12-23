Banchero, No. 2 Duke beat Virginia Tech 76-65 in ACC opener

It was a dominant stretch from Duke's star freshman, who had been thoroughly outplayed by the 6-9 redshirt senior in the opening half.

Virginia Tech (8-5, 0-2) thrice closed to within seven in the final 5 1/2 minutes, and had a terrific opportunity to draw even closer when Aluma got a wide-open corner 3 down 72-65. But he couldn't connect, and then Keels followed with two free throws and a transition layup off a steal to all but seal this one.

Aluma had 17 points before halftime to help the Hokies lead 36-32 at the break, but things were tougher the rest of the way as he finished with 25 points to go with 10 rebounds.

Justyn Mutts added 20 points for the Hokies, who shot 43% for the game and went just 1 of 9 on 3-pointers after halftime..

BIG PICTURE

Virginia Tech: The Hokies had split their last four games, including a loss to Wake Forest in their conference opener. Mike Young's team played with composure through the opening half and early in the second, but never managed to counter Duke once the Blue Devils got rolling downhill. Virginia Tech, which joined the ACC for the 2004-05 season, has still won only once (January 2007) at the Blue Devils' famously hostile Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Duke: The Blue Devils entered this one with three straight nonconference wins, the last one coming against Elon over the weekend after two previous opponents had to back out due to COVID-19 protocols. The first league win of Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski's farewell season came after the move to the smaller lineup, with 6-6 freshman A.J. Griffin (13 points) subbing in for center Mark Williams at the 16:53 mark playing a big role as the group raised the energy level, got more active defensively and turned the Blue Devils loose more frequently in transition.

UP NEXT

Virginia Tech: The Hokies visit North Carolina next Wednesday.

Duke: The Blue Devils visit Clemson next Wednesday.

Caption Virginia Tech's David N'Guessan (1) drives as Duke's AJ Griffin, left, defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown) Credit: Ben McKeown Caption Virginia Tech's David N'Guessan (1) drives as Duke's AJ Griffin, left, defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown) Credit: Ben McKeown Credit: Ben McKeown

Caption Duke's Paolo Banchero, left, handles the ball while Virginia Tech's David N'Guessan, right, defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown) Credit: Ben McKeown Caption Duke's Paolo Banchero, left, handles the ball while Virginia Tech's David N'Guessan, right, defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown) Credit: Ben McKeown Credit: Ben McKeown