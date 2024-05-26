Baltimore's Kyle Bradish has a no-hitter through 7 innings against White Sox

The Orioles took a 2-0 lead on Adley Rutschman’s 10th homer in the sixth against Garrett Crochet.

Chicago’s Korey Lee has the hardest-hit ball off Bradish, lining to the warning track in right to end the fourth.

Tommy Pham reached in the third on an error by Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson.

Henderson made a sharp play in the fifth, ranging to his left to field Zach Remillard’s grounder up the middle before throwing him out on the run.

