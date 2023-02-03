Baltic PMs: Olympic boycott possible if Russians compete

Ukraine is steadfastly opposed to letting Russians compete.

On Wednesday, the Latvian Olympic Committee threatened to boycott the Paris Games if Russian athletes are allowed and called on other countries to form a coalition to pressure international sports bodies. It was the first national Olympic body other than Ukraine to threaten to boycott rather than compete against Russia.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda on Friday expressed support for the International Paralympic Committee’s decision to bar Russian and Belarusian athletes from international competitions, the Baltic News Service reported.

“We support the IPC’s decisions to suspend the NPCs and to ban athletes from the countries, which started the unprovoked and unjustified war in Europe and violate international law and human rights, from competing,” Nauseda said after meeting with IPC president Andrew Parsons in Vilnius. “The international sports community cannot turn a blind eye to war crimes.”

The IOC is pushing sports federations to allow any Russians or Belarusians who have not been “actively supporting the war in Ukraine” and argues it would be discriminatory to ban athletes based on their citizenship alone. The Olympic body wants to let them compete as “neutral athletes.”

“Russian sportsmen will not fake it under a neutral flag because there is no neutrality in the current world,” Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte said.

Other national Olympic sports bodies, including the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, back the IOC's efforts to find a path for Russians to compete.

