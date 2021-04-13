Bally's buying Tropicana hotel on Las Vegas Strip for $308M

The transaction is expected to close early next year.

Bally’s owns and manages 12 casinos in eight states, and said it is set to own and manage 15 casinos in 11 states after several acquisitions are completed.

Bally’s is already licensed as a casino operator in Nevada, and purchased the MontBleu Resort near Lake Tahoe from Caesars Entertainment Inc. earlier this month.

The 22-story Tropicana opened in April 1957. It is on a 35-acre parcel at a Las Vegas Boulevard intersection named for it. It has been operated as a DoubleTree by Hilton.