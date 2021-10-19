Baker on etiquette: 'Too late for me to change the world'

The latest flare-up over baseball's unwritten rules came in Game 3 of the AL Championship Series on Monday night, when Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez pointed to his wrist after retiring Houston's Carlos Correa. It was a clapback at Correa himself, who used the gesture after hitting a home run in Game 1 to signal that it was his time to shine.

Boston manager Alex Cora chastised his pitcher and said, “We don't do that.” Rodriguez said he would apologize to Correa if he saw him. But Correa said he “loved every single bit of it.”