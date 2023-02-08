Bail $300K for former 'Dances With Wolves' actor in sex case

He was banished from the Fort Peck Reservation in Poplar, Montana, in 2015 following similar allegations, and authorities in British Columbia, Canada, charged Chasing Horse this week in an alleged 2018 sexual assault.

In Nevada, Chasing Horse has been charged with eight felonies, including sex trafficking, sexual assault and child abuse. He has not entered a plea, and his attorneys have not commented on the allegations.

Chief Deputy Clark County District Attorney William Rowles gestured Wednesday toward Chasing Horse’s supporters in the courtroom and said the former actor has a “vast” network of connections in Las Vegas, Canada and Mexico.

Rowles said police found evidence at Chasing Horse’s home last week that he was “in the process of grooming young children to replace others as they grow up to be their wives.”

Chasing Horse's relatives and supporters filled the courtroom Wednesday, as they have for previous hearings since his Jan. 31 arrest near the North Las Vegas home he shares with five women he identifies as his wives.

In a 50-page search warrant and a 53-page arrest report, Las Vegas police described Chasing Horse as the leader of a cult known as The Circle, whose followers believe he communicates with higher powers.

Police said they've identified at least six victims, including one who was 13 when she said she was abused, and another who said she was offered to Chasing Horse as a “gift” when she was 15.

Police SWAT officers took Chasing Horse into custody last week, and detectives said a search of the family home found guns, 41 pounds (18.5 kilograms) of marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms, and cellphone videos showing sexual assaults of minors, according to his arrest report.

Chasing Horse also uses the name Nathan Lee Chasing His Horse. He was born on the Rosebud Reservation in South Dakota, home to the Sicangu Sioux, one of the seven tribes of the Lakota nation.