Baidu unveils latest autonomous electric vehicle: Apollo RT6

The RT6 also attained the industry’s Level 4 out of five possible levels of technology. That means its systems can operate without a driver but must be pre-loaded with a detailed map, thus limiting the areas where the vehicles can operate.

Lower levels of technology range from cruise control, a feature that has been available for decades, up to Level 3, which allows hands-free highway driving. Self-driving robot carts already are widely used in factories, warehouses and other tightly controlled settings.

The Apollo RT6 was designed specifically with autonomous driving in mind, compared to previous generations where the technology was retrofitted on conventional vehicles, the company said.

The steering wheel-free design allows more space for the installation of extra seating or other additions, even a gaming console or vending machine.

Baidu is best known for its search engine and online advertising services, but in recent years has invested heavily in autonomous driving and artificial intelligence technology, including automated personal assistants and AI chips.

China aspires to lead autonomous driving technology globally but lags the U.S. in introducing such services. Alphabet’s Waymo began offering driverless taxi services in Phoenix, Arizona in 2020.

Journalists attend a preview of the Apollo RT6, a fully electric vehicle with an "optional" steering wheel that can be removed or installed when required, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Beijing. Chinese search engine and artificial intelligence firm Baidu on Thursday, July 21 unveiled its latest electric autonomous driving vehicle that it says will be soon be part of its robotaxi fleet, as China pushes forward with its autonomous driving ambitions. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

