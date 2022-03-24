Baffert switches 4 Kentucky Derby hopefuls to other trainers

Baffert's attorneys said they would immediately appeal to the Kentucky Court of Appeals.

"Churchill has imposed unprecedented unilateral demands and restrictions regarding participation of these horses," said Clark Brewster, Baffert's attorney. "Legal remedies on Bob’s behalf may not be finalized for several months. Therefore, the transfer of training from Bob to Mr. Yakteen will mitigate the losses — at least as they relate to these four horses — during the pendency of the Administrative Agency and Court proceedings.”

The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission stated in its original ruling that entry of all horses owned or trained by Baffert is denied pending transfer to “persons acceptable to the stewards.” It was not immediately clear who the stewards would deem acceptable.

Messier won the Robert Lewis Stakes at Santa Anita on Feb. 6. Doppelganger finished second and McLaren Vale was third in the San Felipe Stakes on March 5. Blackadder won the El Camino Real Derby on Feb. 12 at Golden Gate Fields.

At the time, none of the colts earned qualifying points for the Kentucky Derby on May 7 because Baffert has been banned for two years by Churchill Downs Inc. He is suing CDI in federal court.

Messier is being pointed toward the Santa Anita Derby on April 9. Blackadder is expected to run in an East Coast prep for the Kentucky Derby. The biggest points offerings are coming up over the next month.

“The most important thing to me is that Messier, Doppelganger, McLaren Vale, and Blackadder — some of the top talent in racing this year — are able to compete,” Baffert said in a statement. ”I encouraged the owners to move them, not only because it is best for these horses and their future in racing but also for fans of the sport who are excited to watch them run. I know that they are in good hands training with Tim and Rudy, and I look forward to cheering them on.”

