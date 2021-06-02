Baez, Rizzo lead surging Cubs past Padres 6-1

Hill, a lefty, had entered to face the left-handed hitting Rizzo. He replaced Pierce Johnson (1-2) who was charged with the loss.

Adbert Alzolay (4-4) allowed one run on three hits and struck out seven in five innings for the win. Four Cubs relievers followed with four scoreless innings.

Kim drove in the Padres run. He started at shortstop in place of injured slugger Fernando Tatis Jr.

Moments before the collision between Kim and Pham, the Cubs tied it at 1 when Rizzo raced home on Eric Hosmer’s error at first. Chicago then loaded the bases with one out on Eric Sogard’s bloop single.

P.J. Higgins lofted a high pop to short left, where Pham and Kim ran into each other. The ball and both players dropped to the grass.

Kim popped up and threw to Manny Machado at third for a force on Rafael Ortega. Machado relayed it to Jake Cronenworth at second for a force on Sogard and an inning-ending double-play.

After staying down for several minutes and being tended to by training staff, both Pham and Kim walked off the field. Kim was flanked by two trainers.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: After Tuesday’s game, Padres manager Jayce Tingler was optimistic that Tatis (right oblique strain) might avoid the injured list, but the Padres provided no update before Wednesday’s contest. ... CF Trent Grisham (bruised left heel) took live batting practice Wednesday. The 2020 Gold Glove winner has not played since May 21.

Cubs: INF/OF Kris Bryant and C Willson Contreras got the day off. ... OFs Jason Heyward (strained left hamstring) and Jake Marisnick (strained right hamstring) left for rehab assignments with Triple-A Iowa and could rejoin the Cubs in San Francisco this weekend.

UP NEXT

Padres: RHP Yu Darvish (5-1, 2.16) will face RHP Taijuan Walker (4-1, 1.88) as the Padres open a four-game series Thursday in San Diego against the Mets. Walker has a 0.41 ERA in his last four starts.

Cubs: Cubs RHP Zach Davies (2-2, 4.65) will take the mound versus Giants RHP Anthony DeSclafani (4-2, 3.56) in the opener of a four-game series in San Francisco on Thursday.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

San Diego Padres' Ha-Seong Kim, foreground, and Tommy Pham collide going after a fly ball hit by Chicago Cubs' P.J. Higgins in the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez, left, and Anthony Rizzo celebrate the team's 6-1 win and series sweep of the San Diego Padres following a baseball game Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

San Diego Padres' Ha-Seong Kim watches his RBI single off Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Adbert Alzolay in the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

San Diego Padres' Ha-Seong Kim (7) gets to his knees after he and Tommy Pham collided going after a fly ball hit by Chicago Cubs' P.J. Higgins in the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast