Bad food, slivers of sun: Life in Sydney's hotel quarantine

I was lucky enough to be placed in a one-bedroom apartment with every luxury included — a washing machine, two TVs and a kitchen. A friend dropped off gym equipment for me, and I rented an exercise bike to try and meet some fitness goals.

The provided meals are the biggest challenge. After two weeks of convenience store food in Japan, the grim, plastic-wrapped meals that arrive three times a day aren’t a whole lot better. The meals vary daily, but there is no choice.

My savior has been my wife, who every few days has delivered some great food and wine (we are allowed one bottle per day — more than enough for me!). Her deliveries have made my time here bearable.

My Olympics colleagues who are in other quarantine hotels across Australia are all experiencing slightly different conditions. None appear to be as lucky as me with the room, though some have better food options — even a choice!

As a photographer, I have passed much of my time documenting the world outside my window. Though Sydney is normally a bustling and vibrant city, a COVID-19 outbreak has forced residents into lockdown for the past two months. Life in the streets below is now quiet.

I perk up when I spot hints of normality: garbage trucks, parking inspectors, food delivery staff, a few office workers. I see the sun for around one hour a day as it passes between tall office towers.

The hotel staff have been wonderful. I enjoy my daily “mental health” calls from the in-house nurses. Less enjoyable are the three “up your nose” coronavirus tests we do on days 3, 7 and 12. Once I have completed my time here, I will have had nearly 30 such tests in the past six weeks.

As I pass the halfway mark, I have sets my sights on seeing my wife in person and not just from a balcony. I'm also looking forward to a hot, home-cooked meal and stretching my legs during a walk in the sunshine.

And I am really looking forward to a day when the toughest part of coming home to Australia is the long plane ride to get here.

Caption Meals delivered to my hotel room with that night's dinner and breakfast for the following morning at an isolation hotel in Sydney, Australia on Aug. 13, 2021. Australia shut its borders to the world shortly after the pandemic erupted in 2020. Those lucky enough to be granted permission to travel must then spend two weeks quarantining in a hotel when they return, at their own expense, approximately US$2,400. Many have wondered what these quarantine hotels are like, and how those of us cloistered inside pass the time during those 14 days. (AP Photo/Mark Baker) Credit: Mark Baker Credit: Mark Baker

Caption Workmen renovate an inner city office in the central business direct of Sydney on Aug. 17, 2021. Australia shut its borders to the world shortly after the pandemic erupted in 2020. Those lucky enough to be granted permission to travel must then spend two weeks quarantining in a hotel when they return, at their own expense, approximately US$2,400. Many have wondered what these quarantine hotels are like, and how those of us cloistered inside pass the time during those 14 days. (AP Photo/Mark Baker) Credit: Mark Baker Credit: Mark Baker

Caption Cars are reflected in the windows of an office in the central business district in Sydney, Australia on Aug. 11, 2021. Australia shut its borders to the world shortly after the pandemic erupted in 2020. Those lucky enough to be granted permission to travel must then spend two weeks quarantining in a hotel when they return, at their own expense, approximately US$2,400. Many have wondered what these quarantine hotels are like, and how those of us cloistered inside pass the time during those 14 days. (AP Photo/Mark Baker) Credit: Mark Baker Credit: Mark Baker

Caption A traffic controller moves a road cone outside a construction site in central Sydney, Australia on Aug. 11, 2021. Australia shut its borders to the world shortly after the pandemic erupted in 2020. Those lucky enough to be granted permission to travel must then spend two weeks quarantining in a hotel when they return, at their own expense, approximately US$2,400. Many have wondered what these quarantine hotels are like, and how those of us cloistered inside pass the time during those 14 days. (AP Photo/Mark Baker) Credit: Mark Baker Credit: Mark Baker

Caption Late afternoon light illuminates a small strip of an apartment building in the central business district in Sydney, Australia on Aug. 11, 2021. Australia shut its borders to the world shortly after the pandemic erupted in 2020. Those lucky enough to be granted permission to travel must then spend two weeks quarantining in a hotel when they return, at their own expense, approximately US$2,400. Many have wondered what these quarantine hotels are like, and how those of us cloistered inside pass the time during those 14 days. (AP Photo/Mark Baker) Credit: Mark Baker Credit: Mark Baker

Caption A parking warden places a ticket on a car in Sydney, Australia on Aug. 13, 2021. Australia shut its borders to the world shortly after the pandemic erupted in 2020. Those lucky enough to be granted permission to travel must then spend two weeks quarantining in a hotel when they return, at their own expense, approximately US$2,400. Many have wondered what these quarantine hotels are like, and how those of us cloistered inside pass the time during those 14 days. (AP Photo/Mark Baker) Credit: Mark Baker Credit: Mark Baker

Caption A woman works late into the evening in an inner city office in Sydney, Australia on Aug. 12, 2021. Australia shut its borders to the world shortly after the pandemic erupted in 2020, Those lucky enough to be granted permission to travel must then spend two weeks quarantining in a hotel when they return, at their own expense, approximately US$2,400. Many have wondered what these quarantine hotels are like, and how those of us cloistered inside pass the time during those 14 days. (AP Photo/Mark Baker) Credit: Mark Baker Credit: Mark Baker

Caption A couple take photos on a balcony of their inner city apartment in Sydney, Australia, on Aug. 14, 2021. Australia shut its borders to the world shortly after the pandemic erupted in 2020. Those lucky enough to be granted permission to travel must then spend two weeks quarantining in a hotel when they return, at their own expense, approximately US$2,400. Many have wondered what these quarantine hotels are like, and how those of us cloistered inside pass the time during those 14 days. (AP Photo/Mark Baker) Credit: Mark Baker Credit: Mark Baker

Caption Late afternoon light illuminates buildings in the central business district in Sydney, Australia on Aug. 11, 2021. Australia shut its borders to the world shortly after the pandemic erupted in 2020. Those lucky enough to be granted permission to travel must then spend two weeks quarantining in a hotel when they return, at their own expense, approximately US$2,400. Many have wondered what these quarantine hotels are like, and how those of us cloistered inside pass the time during those 14 days. (AP Photo/Mark Baker) Credit: Mark Baker Credit: Mark Baker

Caption Televisions illuminate in apartments in central Sydney on Aug. 15, 2021. Australia shut its borders to the world shortly after the pandemic erupted in 2020. Those lucky enough to be granted permission to travel must then spend two weeks quarantining in a hotel when they return, at their own expense, approximately US$2,400. Many have wondered what these quarantine hotels are like, and how those of us cloistered inside pass the time during those 14 days. (AP Photo/Mark Baker) Credit: Mark Baker Credit: Mark Baker

Caption A traffic controller outside a construction site stretches her legs in Sydney, Australia on Aug. 13, 2021. Australia shut its borders to the world shortly after the pandemic erupted in 2020. Those lucky enough to be granted permission to travel must then spend two weeks quarantining in a hotel when they return, at their own expense, approximately US$2,400. Many have wondered what these quarantine hotels are like, and how those of us cloistered inside pass the time during those 14 days. (AP Photo/Mark Baker) Credit: Mark Baker Credit: Mark Baker

Caption A tradesman carries timber to a construction site in Sydney, Australia on Aug. 13, 2021. Australia shut its borders to the world shortly after the pandemic erupted in 2020. Those lucky enough to be granted permission to travel must then spend two weeks quarantining in a hotel when they return, at their own expense, approximately US$2,400. Many have wondered what these quarantine hotels are like, and how those of us cloistered inside pass the time during those 14 days. (AP Photo/Mark Baker) Credit: Mark Baker Credit: Mark Baker

Caption A garbage collector returns a bin to a business in Sydney, Australia on Aug. 13, 2021. Australia shut its borders to the world shortly after the pandemic erupted in 2020. Those lucky enough to be granted permission to travel must then spend two weeks quarantining in a hotel when they return, at their own expense, approximately US$2,400. Many have wondered what these quarantine hotels are like, and how those of us cloistered inside pass the time during those 14 days. (AP Photo/Mark Baker) Credit: Mark Baker Credit: Mark Baker

Caption A man sits in the sun outside a building in Sydney, Australia on Aug. 13, 2021. Australia shut its borders to the world shortly after the pandemic erupted in 2020. Those lucky enough to be granted permission to travel must then spend two weeks quarantining in a hotel when they return, at their own expense, approximately US$2,400. Many have wondered what these quarantine hotels are like, and how those of us cloistered inside pass the time during those 14 days. (AP Photo/Mark Baker) Credit: Mark Baker Credit: Mark Baker

Caption Various items lie on the roof of a nearby building that have been dropped out of the windows of a isolation hotel in Sydney, Australia on Aug. 11, 2021. Australia shut its borders to the world shortly after the pandemic erupted in 2020. Those lucky enough to be granted permission to travel must then spend two weeks quarantining in a hotel when they return, at their own expense, approximately US$2,400. Many have wondered what these quarantine hotels are like, and how those of us cloistered inside pass the time during those 14 days. (AP Photo/Mark Baker) Credit: Mark Baker Credit: Mark Baker