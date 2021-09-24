Bad Bunny tops Billboard Latin Music Awards with 10 trophies

Among the awards received Thursday by the urban music superstar were Hot Latin Song of the Year for “Dákiti” and album of the year for “YHLQMDLG.”

“Thanks always to all the audience for all the support, for supporting the music we make, thanks to all those who worked on this anthem,” said Bad Bunny after receiving the Hot Latin Song award. “Thank you for always being there for us. You are the ones who give us this award.”