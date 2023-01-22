Bacot leads North Carolina; NC State's Terquavion Smith hurt

Love finished with 16 points and made 9 of 10 free throws. Davis was 14-for-14 from the line and Bacot made all seven of his tries. The Tar Heels made only 20 field goals but were 36-for-39 from the line. A free throw by Jalen Washington was North Carolina's only bench point.

D.J. Burns and Jarkel Joiner scored 18 points each for NC State and Smith and Casey Morsell scored 12 each. The Wolfpack were outrebounded 42-27, grabbing only nine more boards than Bacot.

In the first half, a 3-pointer by Smith started a 13-0 run and a 3-pointer by Morsell capped it off, giving North Carolina State an 18-10 lead with 10:02 remaining.

Davis drained two 3-pointers and went 4-for-4 from the line in a 12-2 run that gave the Tar Heels a 24-20 lead. Davis had 16 points, with two 3-pointers and was 8-for-8 from the line in the first half and North Carolina led 34-33 at the break.

The Tar Heels (14-6, 6-3), who have won three in a row and nine of the past 11, improved to 10-0 at home this season, including 5-0 in ACC play.

The loss snapped North Carolina State's four-game winning streak.

