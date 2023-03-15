Award-winning South African jazz singer Gloria Bosman dies

“Gloria Bosman belongs to a generation of female musical greats who refused to submit to patriarchal stereotypes in a male dominated industry. She was a fiery and militant revolutionary in the creative sector,” the ANC said in a statement.

South African jazz legend Sipho “Hotstix” Mabuse was among the first to express sadness at her passing, tweeting that he was “sad, gutted and shattered.”

Bosman started singing in church and theaters, but a scholarship to study opera at the then-Pretoria Technikon (now Tshwane University of Technology) was crucial in her development as an artist.

She returned to perform at the educational institution later in her career.

The award-winning musician’s first album “Tranquility” was released in 1999 to critical acclaim, winning her the Best Newcomer award at the South African Music Awards.

Her career took off and later she won a second Sama awards and 11 nominations, won two Africa-wide Kora awards and performed on many stages across the world.

Bosman performed and recorded with some of South Africa's prominent musicians including the late Hugh Masekela, Sibongile Khumalo and Moses Molelekwa, as well as Zimbabwe's Oliver Mutukudzi.

In December last year she was appointed to the board of the South African Music Rights Organization, a body set up to protect the intellectual property of music creators by collecting licensing fees and distributing royalties.

“As a composer and a performing artist, in the short period that Ms. Bosman was a member of the board, she added a perspective that comprised of a rich blend of insights on member aspirations as well as the direction that our organization should continue to march towards,” said Samro board chairman Nicholas Maweni.

Details for her memorial services and funeral have not been announced.