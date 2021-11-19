Award winner Martín Espada among writers in new fellowship

“Twenty vibrant Puerto Rican voices make up this remarkable initial cohort, each one resonant and powerful, poet Elizabeth Alexander, president of the Mellon Foundation, said in a statement Friday. “These are writers who convey the depth and breadth of Puerto Rico’s stories and histories across literary genre and a range of styles, and who affirm the vital significance of the word through their work.”

The two foundations will choose another 20 fellows next year and plan a 2023 gathering in San Juan for the 40 selected writers.