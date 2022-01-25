Avs beat Blackhawks 2-0, extend record home streak to 16

An empty-net goal by Colorado in the final moments was waved off for offside.

NOTES: Blackhawks G Kevin Lankinen was placed on injured reserve with a hand injury sustained in Saturday’s overtime loss against Minnesota. G Arvid Soderblom was recalled from Rockford of the AHL to fill the roster spot. … MacKinnon’s assist on Kadri’s goal was the 384th of his career, tying him with Anton Stastny for sixth on the franchise list. … The Avs improved to 3-0 against the Blackhawks this season. They will face each other one more time Friday in Chicago.

Caption Colorado Avalanche goaltender Pavel Francouz makes a skate save of a shot against the Chicago Blackhawks in the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in Denver. The Avalanche won 2-0. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski

Caption Colorado Avalanche goaltender Pavel Francouz, left, looks for the puck as Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane drives to the net in the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski

Caption Colorado Avalanche goaltender Pavel Francouz, left, covers the puck after stopping a shot off the stick of Chicago Blackhawks center Sam Lafferty in the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski

Caption Colorado Avalanche goaltender Pavel Francouz drinks in the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski

Caption Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar, front, collects the puck as Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews defends in the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski

Caption Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury makes a glove save against the Colorado Avalanche in the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in Denver. The Avalanche won 2-0. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski

Caption Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, right, reaches out to cover the puck after stopping a shot off the stick of Colorado Avalanche right wing Logan O'Connor in the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski

Caption Chicago Blackhawks center Dylan Strome, back right, fights to pass the puck as Colorado Avalanche defensemen Samuel Girard, back left, and Erik Johnson cover in the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in Denver. The Avalanche won 2-0. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski