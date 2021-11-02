Avis' stock soars on earnings blowout, burning short sellers

That came on the heels of rival Hertz’s announcement last week of its plans to buy 100,000 cars from Tesla. Elon Musk, Tesla’s CEO, later tweeted, however, that a contract had not been signed. Hertz shares still rose 2.7% and are up 42% since the announcement regarding Tesla.

Avis, based in Parsippany, New Jersey, reported net income of $675 million, or $10.45 per share. Its adjusted earnings per share of $10.74 were well ahead of analysts' target of $6.87, according to FactSet.

Sales topped $3 billion for the period, doubling the same period last year and 9% higher than 2019's third quarter.

“We are seeing the benefits of initiatives we began during the early days of the pandemic and look to build on this positive momentum as the travel environment continues to normalize," Ferraro said in the earnings announcement.

Prior to Tuesday, many investors appeared to be pessimistic about the company's future. According to FactSet, about 20% of shares in Avis had been sold short by investors expecting to profit if the stock fell.

As a result, Tuesday's huge surge was likely partly fueled by short sellers having to buy the stock in order to close their short positions.