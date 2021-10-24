springfield-news-sun logo
X

Average US price of gas spikes 13 cents per gallon to $3.44

Nation & World
50 minutes ago
The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline spiked 13 cents over the past two weeks, to $3.44 per gallon

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline spiked 13 cents over the past two weeks, to $3.44 per gallon.

The price at the pump is $1.22 higher than a year ago.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday the rise comes as the cost of crude oil surges.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $4.65 per gallon. The lowest average is in Houston, at $2.91 per gallon.

According to the survey, the average price of diesel jumped 14 cents to $3.59 a gallon.

In Other News
1
The Latest: Non-QBs getting into act with touchdown passes
2
Ed Sheeran has COVID, will do performances from home
3
2,000 migrants continue walk through southern Mexico
4
Biden, key senators huddle as Dems drive toward budget deal
5
Hurricane Rick heads toward Mexico's Pacific coast
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top