springfield-news-sun logo
X

Average US gasoline price jumps 39 cents to $5.10 per gallon

For the first time ever, the price for a gallon of regular gas in Broward County is selling at some gas stations for more than five dollars, as seen at this Mobil station in Margate, Fla., on Sunday, June, 12, 2022. (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
For the first time ever, the price for a gallon of regular gas in Broward County is selling at some gas stations for more than five dollars, as seen at this Mobil station in Margate, Fla., on Sunday, June, 12, 2022. (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

Nation & World
6 minutes ago
The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline spiked 39 cents over the past three weeks to $5.10 per gallon

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline spiked 39 cents over the past three weeks to $5.10 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the price jump comes amid higher crude oil costs and tight gasoline supplies.

The average price at the pump is $1.97 higher than it was one year ago.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $6.55 per gallon. The lowest average is in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at $4.43 per gallon.

According to the survey, the average price of diesel rose 20 cents over three weeks, to $5.86 a gallon.

In Other News
1
Senate bargainers announce outline of gun violence agreement
2
With ‘Jurassic World 3,’ dinosaurs rule again at box office
3
Grant becomes 1st female golfer to win on European tour
4
UK Rwanda deportation ruling appealed as prince sparks row
5
NATO Chief: Turkey has "legitimate concerns" over terrorism
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top