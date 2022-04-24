springfield-news-sun logo
X

Average US gasoline price drops 3 cents to $4.24 a gallon

Nation & World
11 hours ago
The Lundberg Survey says the national average retail price of regular-grade gasoline dropped 3 cents in the past two weeks to $4.24 a gallon

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The national average retail price of regular-grade gasoline dropped 3 cents in the past two weeks to $4.24 a gallon, the Lundberg Survey reported Sunday.

That brings the total decline over six weeks to 19 cents a gallon, leaving the current price $1.27 above its year-ago point, the survey said.

Mid-grade gasoline averaged $4.57 a gallon and premium averaged $4.83.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gasoline in the April 22 survey was $5.71 in the San Francisco Bay Area. The lowest average was $3.70 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Lundberg surveys a national panel of markets twice monthly.

“Although crude oil prices rose in this period, the past few days saw them drop,” industry analyst Trilby Lundberg said. “This with a big loss of business margin by retailers allowed the average price to decline. Unless oil prices fall further, additional drops in pump prices are likely to be small or none.”

In Other News
1
At Gallipoli battlefields, travelers remember fallen Anzacs
2
AP-NORC poll: Many support Jackson court confirmation
3
Hunter Biden is prime target if Republicans win Congress
4
Jurors reject array of defenses at Capitol riot trials
5
'Soft on crime' attacks target Republicans who favor changes
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top