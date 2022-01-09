Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Average US gas price drops 2 pennies over 3 weeks to $3.39

Nation & World
49 minutes ago
The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline dropped 2 cents over the past three weeks to $3.39 per gallon

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline dropped 2 cents over the past three weeks to $3.39 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that prices at the pump could start increasing again because crude oil costs are rising.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $4.74 per gallon. The lowest average is in Houston, at $2.79 per gallon.

According to the survey, the average price of diesel is $3.64 a gallon, down a penny.

In Other News
1
West African regional leaders impose new sanctions on Mali
2
The Latest: Lions use trickery, go up on Packers in 1st half
3
Host Cameroon rallies to win African Cup of Nations opener
4
Chicago's COVID-19 fight with teachers hangs over a 2nd week
5
27 people rescued from floating ice chunk in Green Bay
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top