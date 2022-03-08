Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Average price for a gallon of gas in US hits a record $4.17

Gas prices are seen in front of a billboard advertising HBO's Last Week Tonight in Los Angeles, Monday, March 7, 2022. The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the U.S. hits a record $4.17 on Tuesday as the country prepares to ban Russian oil imports. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Credit: Jae C. Hong

caption arrowCaption
Gas prices are seen in front of a billboard advertising HBO's Last Week Tonight in Los Angeles, Monday, March 7, 2022. The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the U.S. hits a record $4.17 on Tuesday as the country prepares to ban Russian oil imports. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Credit: Jae C. Hong

Credit: Jae C. Hong

Nation & World
10 minutes ago
The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the U.S. hit a record $4.17 on Tuesday as the country prepares to ban Russian oil imports

The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the U.S. hit a record $4.17 Tuesday as the country prepares to ban Russian oil imports.

The average price rose by 10 cents per gallon in one day, and it’s up 55 cents since last week, according to AAA data.

Gasoline stocks in the U.S. fell last week even as demand is on the rise with summer approaching.

The increase in gas demand and a reduction in total supply is contributing to rising prices at the pump, but skyrocketing oil prices are playing an increasingly large role.

The price of benchmark U.S. crude jumped 8% Tuesday to more than $129 per barrel.

Americans can expect the current trend at the pump to continue as long as crude prices climb, the AAA said.

caption arrowCaption
Gas prices appear on a pump at a gas station Monday, March 7, 2022, in Needham, Mass. The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the U.S. hits a record $4.17 on Tuesday as the country prepares to ban Russian oil imports. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Credit: Steven Senne

Gas prices appear on a pump at a gas station Monday, March 7, 2022, in Needham, Mass. The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the U.S. hits a record $4.17 on Tuesday as the country prepares to ban Russian oil imports. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Credit: Steven Senne

caption arrowCaption
Gas prices appear on a pump at a gas station Monday, March 7, 2022, in Needham, Mass. The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the U.S. hits a record $4.17 on Tuesday as the country prepares to ban Russian oil imports. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Credit: Steven Senne

Credit: Steven Senne

caption arrowCaption
A customer pumps gasoline into his car at a Sam's Club fuel island in Gulfport, Miss., Feb. 19, 2022. The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the U.S. hits a record $4.17 on Tuesday, March 8, as the country prepares to ban Russian oil imports.(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

A customer pumps gasoline into his car at a Sam's Club fuel island in Gulfport, Miss., Feb. 19, 2022. The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the U.S. hits a record $4.17 on Tuesday, March 8, as the country prepares to ban Russian oil imports.(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

caption arrowCaption
A customer pumps gasoline into his car at a Sam's Club fuel island in Gulfport, Miss., Feb. 19, 2022. The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the U.S. hits a record $4.17 on Tuesday, March 8, as the country prepares to ban Russian oil imports.(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

In Other News
1
Live updates: CERN suspends Russia's observer status
2
Russia underestimated Ukraine's resistance, US official says
3
6 teens arrested in Iowa school shooting that killed 1
4
AP Source: Biden to ban Russian oil imports over Ukraine war
5
Woods to have teen daughter introduce him at Hall of Fame
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top