Average long-term US mortgage rates come back down to 6.6%

Treasury yields have tumbled since the collapse of two mid-size U.S. banks, with the 10-year faling to 3.44% Thursday. The 10-year yield reached 5.07% last week, its highest level since 2007.

The big rise in mortgage rates during the past year has roughed up the housing market, with sales of existing homes falling for 12 straight months to the slowest pace in more than a dozen years. January's sales cratered by nearly 37% from a year earlier, the National Association of Realtors reported last month.

For all of 2022, NAR reported last month that existing U.S. home sales fell 17.8% from 2021, the weakest year for home sales since 2014 and the biggest annual decline since the housing crisis began in 2008.

Higher rates can add hundreds of a dollars a month in costs for homebuyers, on top of already high home prices.

The rate for a 15-year mortgage, popular with those refinancing their homes, also edged back down this week to 5.9% from 5.95% last week. It was 3.39% one year ago.

