'Avatar' marks 6 straight weeks at No. 1, crosses $2 Billion

January is typically a slow period in theaters, but a handful of strong-performing holdovers have helped prop up sales.

Though it didn't open hugely in December, Universal Pictures' "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" has had long legs as one of the only family options in theaters over the last month. In its fifth week, it came in second place with $11.5 million domestically and $17.8 million overseas. The "Puss in Boots" sequel has grossed $297.5 million globally.

The creepy doll horror hit "M3gan," also from Universal, has likewise continued to pull in moviegoers. It notched $9.8 million in its third week, bringing its domestic haul to $73.3 million.

And while the popularity of horror titles in theaters is nothing new, Sony Pictures' "A Man Called Otto," starring Tom Hanks, has flourished in a marketplace that's been trying for adult-oriented dramas. The film, a remake of the Swedish film "A Man Called Ove," about a retired man whose suicide plans are continually foiled by his neighbors, made $9 million in its second week of wide release. It's taken in $35.3 million domestically through Sunday.

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.

1. "Avatar: The Way of Water," $19.7 million.

2. “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” $11.5 million.

3. “M3gan,” $9.8 million

4. “Missing,” $9.3 million.

5. “A Man Called Otto,” $9 million.

6. “Plane,” $5.3 million.

7. “House Party,” $1.8 million.

8. “That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime The Movie,” $1.5 million.

9. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” $1.4 million.

10. “The Whale,” $1.3 million.

___

Follow AP Film Writer Jake Coyle on Twitter at: http://twitter.com/jakecoyleAP

Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited