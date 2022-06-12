Avalanche, Lightning set for anticipated Stanley Cup clash

The Lightning are looking to become the first to three-peat since the New York Islanders won the Cup four times in a row from 1980-83.

“There’s still some games to be played and we’re still not at the end of our goal, but in saying that, this group is pretty amazing,” said Stamkos, who scored twice in the clinching 2-1 victory against the Rangers. “We’re going to the finals again, and we have a chance to do something really special.”

This is Tampa Bay's fourth trip to the final since 2015. Stamkos, top defenseman Victor Hedman, wingers Nikita Kucherov, Ondrej Palat and Alex Killorn, goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy and coach Jon Cooper have been around for all of it, from the loss to Chicago seven years ago to two East final exits, an embarrassing first-round sweep after the best regular season in league history and the back -to- back championships.

MacKinnon, Gabriel Landeskog, Mikko Rantanen and the Avalanche have until this point only experienced the playoff low, bowing out in the first or second round each of the past four years while the Lightning were making long runs.

“That’s what every team is trying to (do) is not just to get there but stay there and be relevant every season,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said. “They're in all the conversations as one of the best teams in the league and then go out and prove that they are one.”

The Avalanche aren't there yet, but they’ve come a long way in the decade-plus since veteran defenseman Erik Johnson arrived at the start of a seven-year run with just one playoff appearance.

“There’s been a lot of ups and downs,” Johnson said. “We’ve been knocking on the door here the last couple years. Some injuries and things that happened along the way, you never know if that opportunity’s going to come.”

That opportunity sometimes passes hockey’s best players by. San Jose’s Joe Thornton and Patrick Marleau, the Rangers’ Henrik Lundqvist and many others only reached the final once.

According to six-time champion Mark Messier, the key to winning is trust among teammates.

“Trust is everything,” said Messier, now an ESPN analyst. “You’ve got to be able to trust everybody that’s going on the ice to make the right decisions, and that’s the beauty of playoff hockey because nobody can win alone. Everybody needs the person sitting next to you to be their best, and you’ve got to be confident that they’re putting in the work and the detail in order to be the best they can be.”

That trust has developed for Bednar's Avalanche over his past six years behind the bench. It is well-established for the Lightning, to the point Stamkos brought it up unprompted Saturday night and sounded just like Messier.

“Trust, that’s the word,” Tampa Bay’s longtime captain said. “We trust every guy that goes over that boards to do his job. Whether you score a goal or not, it’s the little things that you do. It’s the defending, it’s the blocked shots, it’s the sacrifice, it’s not complaining about your role. It’s just going out and just playing as hard as you can for the next guy that sits beside you in that locker room.”

Only the Avalanche, looking for the organization’s first championship since 2001, stand in the way of the Lightning hoisting the Cup a third consecutive time.

“We don’t know what’s going to happen here in the next 10 to 14 days, but we know we’re going to give it our all,” Stamkos said. “It’s gotten us this far again, and it’s just a special group and a treat to be a part of.”

Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos holds the Prince of Wales Trophy after defeating the New York Rangers during Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference finals Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. The Lightning advanced to the Stanley Cup Finals. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Colorado Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog (92) and Erik Johnson (6) stand with the Campbell Conference Bowl as Deputy Commissioner Bill Daley looks on after overtime NHL hockey conference finals action in Edmonton, Alberta, on Monday, June 6, 2022. The Avalanche won the game 6-5, to take the series. (Amber Bracken/The Canadian Press via AP)