Autoworkers are set to demonstrate in Brussels to protest a layoff threat

BRUSSELS (AP) — Trade unions and thousands of disgruntled workers are set to demonstrate through the Belgian capital Monday to protest the threat of thousands of layoffs in a state-of-the-art Brussels car factory and other key industries.

The trigger for the unrest was the announcement that German automaker Audi would restructure its operations in the Forest plant in southern Brussels, which imperils the jobs of 3,000 staffers, many of whom are experts in electronic vehicles production.