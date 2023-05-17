Automaker warns over UK operations and calls for Brexit trade deal renegotiation

As a result, Stellantis said it wanted the current phase-in period for the requirement to be extended until 2027, a move that would require the trade deal to be revised.

The company said cars made in Britain and exported to the EU faced an onerous 10% tariff, making them uncompetitive against exports from other major car-producing regions such as Japan and South Korea.

“To reinforce the sustainability of our manufacturing plants in the U.K., the U.K. must consider its trading arrangements with Europe,” Stellantis said in its submission. “We need to reinforce the competitiveness of the U.K. by establishing battery production in the U.K.”

The leader of the main opposition Labour Party, Keir Starmer, said the post-Brexit trade deal needed revision, but insisted he wasn’t calling for the U.K. to rejoin the EU or its frictionless economic arrangements.

“That doesn’t mean reversing the decision and going back into the EU but the deal we’ve got, it was said to be oven-ready. It wasn't even half-baked,” he told the BBC.

In 2016, the U.K. narrowly voted to leave the EU in a referendum. A general election has to take place by early 2025, with opinion polls suggesting Labour is on course to be the largest party.