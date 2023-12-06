Authorities responding to reports of multiple victims in shooting at University of Nevada, Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police officers were responding Wednesday to a “confirmed active shooter” in a building at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, the university announced in a post on the social media platform X.
“This is not a test,” the university wrote. “RUN-HIDE-FIGHT.”
Las Vegas police said in a separate post on X that there appeared to be multiple victims.
The university said the shooter was at the Beam Hall, Frank and Estella Building, home of UNLV’s Lee Business School, which sits near the student union.
