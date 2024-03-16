Authorities order residents to shelter in place after shootings in suburban Philadelphia township

Police said it wasn’t known yet if the shootings were “targeted or random.”

Gov. Josh Shapiro said in social media posts that he has asked the Pennsylvania State Police to assist local law enforcement agencies.

U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, a Republican who represents Bucks County, said in social media posts that there had been “a carjacking and a shooting in two sections of Falls Township.”

He said he was “in touch with law enforcement officials as they pursue the suspect.”

Police said Oxford Valley Mall and Sesame Place had been told to close until further notice. The area’s Target store and other businesses chose to close as well. Further details about the shootings and suspect or suspects weren't immediately released.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP