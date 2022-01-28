Authorities: Officers shoot, kill man walking on interstate

The 37-year-old man was agitated and carrying a box cutter in his left hand, Metro Nashville Police Department spokesman Don Aaron said. The agency said the man was walking along the highway before he was shot.

Officers tried for about a half-hour to de-escalate the situation but nine officers from three agencies fired at the man when he quickly pulled an unknown “silver, shiny cylindrical object” from his right pocket, Aaron said. He said he did not know what the object was but said it was not a firearm.