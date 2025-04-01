Authorities in Iceland evacuate southwestern town and Blue Lagoon spa over fear of volcanic eruption

LONDON (AP) — Authorities evacuated a town and the Blue Lagoon spa in southwestern Iceland on Tuesday as a volcano threatened to erupt for the eighth time.

Magma began flowing at a volcano near the town of Grindavik, where some 40 homes have been evacuated, national broadcaster RUV said. The community, located on the Reykjanes Peninsula, was largely evacuated a year ago when the volcano came to life after lying dormant for 800 years.