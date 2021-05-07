California man accused of selling fake vaccination cards

Blehm said it appears it's the first such arrest in California.

“That we know of, this is the only case that’s ever been done — even nationwide possibly,” he told the station.

Anderson was charged with three felonies, including identity theft, forging government documents and carrying an unregistered firearm. He also was charged with falsifying medical records, a misdemeanor.

State officials also are investigating an employee of Anderson’s who may be connected to the cards.

Vaccination cards are being used as a pass for people to attend large gatherings. The European Union is considering allowing tourists who can prove they have been vaccinated.

In California, officials have allowed venue operators to offer easier access to those with proof of vaccination. That includes preferential access to large events like concerts and sporting events and allowing venues to create vaccinated-only sections where social distancing requirements are not as strict.