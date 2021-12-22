Authorities: Carbon monoxide caused deaths of 7 in Minnesota

Investigators found that a carbon monoxide detector in the garage had been removed and replaced with a smoke-only detector. Monroe said the van had a half-tank of gas and a dead battery. Asked about the significance, the chief said that in cases of intentional carbon monoxide exposure, vehicles are usually found with empty gas tanks.

“We have not found anything indicating any kind of criminal activity,” Monroe said at a news conference. He said the evidence pointed to an accident.

The family members were identified earlier as Belin Hernandez, 37; Marleny Pinto, 34; Eldor Hernandez Castillo, 32; Mariela Guzman Pinto, 19; Breylin Hernandez, 16; Mike Hernandez, 7, and Marbely Hernandez, 5. They all lived together in the home, police said.

Family members who gathered at the house Monday to share stories described their loved ones as happy people who were relieved to get away from turmoil in Honduras. They had been in the United States between three and eight years, a family translator said.

Moorhead is on the Minnesota border next to Fargo, North Dakota, in a metropolitan area of about 230,000 people.

Two friends of seven people whose bodies were found in a Moorhead, Minn., home comfort each other next to seven wreaths that were left outside the residence on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Police say four adults and three children died but they have not released the cause of their deaths. Relatives say they still have more questions than answers about what happened. (AP Photo/Dave Kolpack)