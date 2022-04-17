springfield-news-sun logo
Authorities: 9 hurt in shooting at club in South Carolina.

Authorities in South Carolina say they are investigating an early morning shooting at a club in Hampton County that left at least nine people injured

HAMPTON, S.C. (AP) — Authorities in South Carolina say they are investigating shooting at a club in Hampton County early Sunday that left at least nine people injured.

The State Law Enforcement Division said in an email there were no reported fatalities. No information was available on the severity of the injuries.

The SLED says it was asked to investigate by the Hampton County Sheriff’s Office. Hampton County is roughly 80 miles (about 129 kilometers) west of Charleston.

The shooting comes a day after gunfire at a mall in Columbia, South Carolina, led to 14 people being hurt. One arrest has been made in the mall shooting.

