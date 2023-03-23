Authorities: 1 person fatally shot during rescue of migrants

The three migrants had been traveling in a vehicle on Interstate 10 in the southern part of Waller County on March 18 when they were stopped by an unknown number of individuals and forced into another vehicle, said Sean Whittmore, a prosecutor with the Waller County District Attorney’s Office.

It is believed the driver of the vehicle with the migrants called 911 and informed the Waller County Sheriff's Office about the kidnapping, Whittmore said. The prosecutor declined to comment on the migrants' immigration status, nationalities or whether they were being illegally transported at the time of their kidnapping.